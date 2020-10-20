1 critically injured in southwest Wichita crash involving 3 vehicles

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a crash at K-42 and South Maize Road Tuesday around 3 p.m.

KHP said a semi was traveling westbound on K-42 and a silver SUV was driving southbound on Maize when the semi hit the driver’s side of the SUV. The SUV was pushed into another car.

The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. The semi driver and the driver and passengers in the other car were not injured.

Troopers were at the scene of the crash for a few hours investigating.

K42 and Maize crash

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories