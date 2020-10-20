1 critically injured in southwest Wichita crash involving 3 vehicles

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a crash at K-42 and South Maize Road Tuesday around 3 p.m.
KHP said a semi was traveling westbound on K-42 and a silver SUV was driving southbound on Maize when the semi hit the driver’s side of the SUV. The SUV was pushed into another car.
The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. The semi driver and the driver and passengers in the other car were not injured.
Troopers were at the scene of the crash for a few hours investigating.
