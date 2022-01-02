Man dies from stab wounds Sunday night in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has died after being stabbed Sunday night in Wichita.

According to Sergeant J.D. Summerer of the Wichita Police Department, Wichita police, the Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County EMS were dispatched to the 2700 block of North Amidon just before 5 p.m. for the report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival to the scene, a man was found with stab wounds, according to Sgt Summerer. He says EMS worked on the male for a considerable amount of time, but that he has since been pronounced dead.

It is unknown how many times the man was stabbed.

According to Sgt Summerer, an apparent argument broke out that led to the stabbing.

Concurrent to the time of the stabbing, there was a car crash at the intersection of 25th and Amidon. A person from the crash is considered to be a person of interest in regards to the fatal stabbing, according to Sgt Summerer.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.