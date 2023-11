WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash in west Wichita Thursday evening.

At 6:50 p.m., 911 got a call of a crash with injuries at the intersection of West Central Avenue and North Ridge Road.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, one person received critical injuries, while one person received minor injuries.

Traffic lanes in the area were temporarily blocked off.