WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in west Wichita critically injured one person on Saturday.

The call came in at 9:45 a.m. from the 4800 block of N. Ridge Road, near the intersection of 45th Street North.

Police say when officers arrived, they found one vehicle on the east side of the roadway. It ran into a tree and rolled.

Police say witnesses told them the man quickly went into the northbound lanes and traveled through the grass before striking the tree.

The victim was a man in his early 70s, and he was the sole occupant of the vehicle. It appeared he was unconscious and not breathing. He was transported to a local hospital in very critical condition.

Police say it’s possible it was a medical injury that the man suffered prior to the crash that caused him to leave the road.