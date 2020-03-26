One person dead after west Wichita garage fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded to a garage fire shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday that left one person dead.

It happened in the 4100 block of W. Douglas just after 7:30 a.m.

Responding fire crews were able to get the garage door open and get the fire under control in about 30 minutes. The victim was found inside.

KSN News has a crew at the scene. Look for updates online at KSN and KSN.com.

EMS now responding to garage fire in 4100 blk W Douglas. One victim has been located in critical condition. #ictraffic #ictfire https://t.co/Zxrl6XPpkJ — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) March 26, 2020

LATEST STORIES: