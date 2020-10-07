One seriously injured in west Wichita crash involving motorcycle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a crash Tuesday evening involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

It happened at Parkdale and Central, just west of Maize. The call came in shortly before 8 p.m.

Police tell KSN News that a truck was making a U-turn when a motorcycle crashed into it. The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the truck received minor injuries.

