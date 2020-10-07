One seriously injured in west Wichita crash involving motorcycle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a crash Tuesday evening involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.
It happened at Parkdale and Central, just west of Maize. The call came in shortly before 8 p.m.
Police tell KSN News that a truck was making a U-turn when a motorcycle crashed into it. The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the truck received minor injuries.
LATEST STORIES:
- Report: Third Patriots player tests positive for coronavirus; Wednesday practice canceled
- Gallery: October 2020 Shots of the Day
- Taylor’s Forecast: 90 degree highs bring summer like feel to fall
- Chiefs remain COVID free, but reports say surrounding teams testing positive
- Chiefs, Seahawks, Packers, Bills keep top 4 spots in Pro32