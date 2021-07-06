Vehicle crash in west Wichita claims one life

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A vehicle crash at Central and Ridge claimed one life Tuesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 4:30 p.m.

One person has died as a result of the crash. Police say a person reportedly took off from a vehicle after the crash. All lanes in all directions were shut down as officers processed the crash site.

“We had patrol officers looking for an individual who was wanted for a robbery pickup further south from here, they got information that he was actually en route, so when he pulled up at the gas station from here — he immediately got out, he was taken into custody,” said Captain Paul Duff with WPD. “But the driver turned away, came up north, high rate of speed, our officers turned around to pursue but it was quickly disregarded.”

Duff continued, “Our officers then turned around and went back to assist the other officer who took the original robbery suspect into custody, the one who pursued was also wanted in another, relation to another robbery that happened earlier on today.”

According to police, the suspect went through the intersection at a high rate of speed and caused a collision.

Police confirmed that both suspects were taken into custody and KHP was called in to conduct the traffic investigation.

WPD investigators and detectives also interviewed the two suspects and witnesses at the scene.