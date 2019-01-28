An elderly woman is dead, 2 others seriously injured in east Wichita car crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSN News) - Wichita police say an elderly woman is dead and 2 others are seriously injured after a car accident is east Wichita.

Police say a 28-year-old woman in a Ford Escort was attempting to turn left while headed north on Webb, and crashed head-on with a Chevy Cavalier that was headed south on Webb. The passenger in the Chevy, an 82-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevy, a 34-year-old man, and the Ford's driver both has serious but not life-threatening injuries. They have been taken to a local hospital.

Police say Webb Road is closed from 36th to 45th as they investigate and clear the scene. It will be closed for several hours.

Police ask any witnesses of the accident to contact WPD so an officer can get your statement.