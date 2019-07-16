One dead after being hit by a train in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a train hit them in Shawnee County. It happened Tuesday morning at the intersection of South Topeka Boulevard and 57th Street.

Todd Stallbaumer, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, said the Amtrak train was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit the person attempting to cross the track.

It is believed the victim is from Kansas. The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

Officials closed the area while they investigated the incident.