WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 17-year-old boy has died after a crash early Sunday morning, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.

The call came in around 1 a.m. near I-235 and Meridian.

Sedgwick County Dispatch said when officers arrived the teen was in critical condition.

According to the KHP, the teen was heading south on I-235 when their vehicle left the road and he overcorrected.

He then crossed the highway to the inside shoulder and overcorrected again.

KHP said he then lost control, slid off the highway, and hit a bridge pillar.

He later died at the hospital.