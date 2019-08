GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash involving a car and a truck.

It happened at milepost 284 on U.S. 54 around 3 p.m.

U.S. 54 is closed at the Eureka city limit to K-99 due to the accident. Motorists will have to take an alternate route.

