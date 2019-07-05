One dead after fireworks accident in northwest Kansas

COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Colby Police Department said a teen died after being injured by a firework Thursday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police received the call that a teenage male had been severely injured.

EMS and law enforcement began treating the teenager.

He was transported to the hospital where he died. His name hasn’t been released.

The Colby Police Department is being assisted by the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office with the investigation.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were five nonoccupational fireworks-related deaths during 2018. All of these fatalities were associated with reloadable aerial devices, and all five victims died from direct impacts of fireworks.