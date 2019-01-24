Local

Man dead after house fire in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - One man is dead after a house fire in south Wichita.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Washington. That is just south of Pawnee.

Crews quickly got the fire under control. 

Firefighters found one man inside. Firefighters said the cause of the fire was smoking while on oxygen. 

