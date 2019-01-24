Man dead after house fire in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - One man is dead after a house fire in south Wichita.
It happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Washington. That is just south of Pawnee.
Crews quickly got the fire under control.
Firefighters found one man inside. Firefighters said the cause of the fire was smoking while on oxygen.
Working house fire 2500 blk S Washington Ave. #icttraffic #ictfire— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) January 24, 2019
