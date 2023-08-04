WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One woman is dead following a crash in west Wichita Thursday night.

Just before 11 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a call of a traffic crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 235 just south of Central Avenue.

According to the KHP, the woman was traveling northbound when her vehicle crossed over the center median for an unknown reason and struck a vehicle traveling south.

“When officers and first responders arrived on scene, we found that two vehicles had been involved. One of the drivers was critically injured, and life-saving measures were attempted at the scene. However, they were pronounced deceased at the scene,” said KHP Lieutenant Aaron McGuire.

The driver of the vehicle headed south was treated for minor injuries but declined transport to the hospital. They are not suspected of being impaired.

McGuire states that the area will be closed for “the next few hours.”

The investigation is ongoing.