SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – An officer-involved shooting happened in rural Saline County Friday night involving Saline County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of S. Holmes in Salina. One man was killed and a female was injured. No deputies were injured.

KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the incident. They plan to release more information later today.