VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a crash late Tuesday night about five miles West of Valley Center.

According to Sedgwick County dispatchers, when crews arrived to the scene near 101st N. and 77th St. W. about 11:30 p.m., they found a car engulfed in flames.

After fire crews put the fire out, a victim was found dead inside the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.