HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead after a small plane crash south of Hays.

It happened just west of 240th Avenue and Smoky Hill River Road Tuesday just after 9 a.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that 70-year-old John Werth from Ellis County took off in his crop duster. The plane crashed in a ditch less than a mile away.

Werth died at the scene. The plane was loaded with chemicals and Ellis County fire crews are handling the situation.

The FAA has been called to investigate.

LATEST STORIES: