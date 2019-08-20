Breaking News
One dead after small plane crashes south of Hays

by: KSN News

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead after a small plane crash south of Hays.

It happened just west of 240th Avenue and Smoky Hill River Road Tuesday just after 9 a.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that 70-year-old John Werth from Ellis County took off in his crop duster. The plane crashed in a ditch less than a mile away.

Werth died at the scene. The plane was loaded with chemicals and Ellis County fire crews are handling the situation.

The FAA has been called to investigate.

