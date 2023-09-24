WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead after a shooting Saturday night in West Wichita, according to Wichita Police.
The call came in around 11:02 p.m. in the 3600 block of W. 13th St. N.
Police arrived and found a man shot.
He was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries.
Wichita Police said a preliminary investigation revealed a disturbance occurred which led up to the shooting and everyone involved knew each other.
Police said all involved were taken into custody for interviews and this was not a random incident.
We are expecting to learn more later on Sunday.