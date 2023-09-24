WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead after a shooting Saturday night in West Wichita, according to Wichita Police.

The call came in around 11:02 p.m. in the 3600 block of W. 13th St. N.

Police arrived and found a man shot.

He was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

Wichita Police said a preliminary investigation revealed a disturbance occurred which led up to the shooting and everyone involved knew each other.

Police said all involved were taken into custody for interviews and this was not a random incident.

We are expecting to learn more later on Sunday.