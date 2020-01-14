One dead, another critically injured after crash in Summer County

SUMMER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 47-year-old man is dead and a woman in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in Summer County.
The crash happened Monday just west of Belle Plaine.
According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Estelle Owens of Belle Plaine was driving a Pontiac Grand Am westbound on 100th Ave. before losing control, crossing over the roadway and coming to a stop after crashing the passenger side of the car into a tree.
Crews were dispatched to the scene where they found Raymond Shiner of Haysville unresponsive, and Owens pinned in the car.
Shiner died from his injuries, and Owens was transported to a Wichita hospital.
