One dead, five injured after car crash in Ellsworth County

Ellsworth County, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead and five others are hurt after car crash in Ellsworth County.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday night on K156.

A pickup truck was stopped in the westbound lane to make a left turn, a car going eastbound swerved and hit the truck head on.

The driver of the truck, 41-year-old Justin Nelson, was killed in the accident. There were four passengers in the truck, all were hurt, including one person with serious injuries.

The driver of the car was left with minor injuries.