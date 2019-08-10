One dead, five injured after car crash in Ellsworth County

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Ellsworth County, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead and five others are hurt after car crash in Ellsworth County.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday night on K156.

A pickup truck was stopped in the westbound lane to make a left turn, a car going eastbound swerved and hit the truck head on.

The driver of the truck, 41-year-old Justin Nelson, was killed in the accident. There were four passengers in the truck, all were hurt, including one person with serious injuries.

The driver of the car was left with minor injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories