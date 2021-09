WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead following a crash in Winfield.

The Winfield Police Department tells KSN News that shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, they were notified of the crash in the 2800 block of E. 9th Ave. It is near the City of Winfield Municipal Operations Center.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a truck. The operator of the motorcycle died at the scene.

Winfield police said they will release more information on the crash on Thursday.