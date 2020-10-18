One dead following crash on K-254 and Webb Road

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says an elderly woman is dead and another is in the hospital following a Saturday night crash on K-254 and Webb Road.

KHP says it responded to a two vehicle crash just after 7 p.m. on the eastbound lanes on Webb Road.

According to KHP, an elderly woman driving a 2017 Ford Fusion was headed northbound on Webb Road, while another motorist driving a Kia Soul was heading eastbound on K-254 when the crash happened.

Police say the driver of the Kia Soul was transported to St. Francis with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Fusion failed to yield, according to KHP.

Officers will be diverting east bound traffic onto Rock Road for the next hour.

