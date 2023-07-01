PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) — One man is dead following a motorcycle crash with a semi near Pratt on Friday night, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on K-61, 16 miles northeast of Pratt.

A 67-year-old Arizona man driving a motorcycle was heading north on K-61, according to KHP.

A 31-year-old man driving a semi was heading south on K-61.

According to KHP, the motorcycle driver crossed the center line to pass a car and was hit by the semi.

The driver of the motorcycle died from his injuries and the semi-driver was not hurt according to KHP.