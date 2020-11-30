One dead following stabbing incident in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Wichita are investigating a homicide Sunday afternoon on the 1000 block of South Richmond Avenue.

Police said the incident was reported just after 4 p.m.

According to the Wichita Police Department(WPD), a witness flagged down the Wichita Fire Department(WFD) and reported a stabbing in the area. Fire officials notified police of the incident.

According to police, there was a disturbance inside a home in the area that resulted in the death of a 32-year-old man.

“At that time the suspect produced a knife and did stab the victim in the upper body,” said Officer Paul Cruz, public information officer for WPD. “When officers arrived to the scene they did locate the victim and he was pronounced dead on scene.”

WPD said this was not a random incident.

Police said they are still trying to locate the suspect and anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or CrimeCrimestoppers at (316) 267-2111.