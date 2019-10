WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 49-year-old Wichita man died in a one vehicle crash on northbound I-135, south of 21st Street Monday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Lashon Harding lost control of his Cadillac Deville around a curve, spun sideways into a ditch and eventually crashed into a light pole.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened in a marked construction zone and speed was a factor in the crash.

