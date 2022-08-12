RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been reported dead after a crash occurred in Reno County on Friday afternoon.

A news release from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of E. Parallel Road for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch. As they were responding, they were advised the vehicle was stuck in the ditch.

A female passenger was able to get out, but the driver was still trying to get the vehicle out of the ditch. The vehicle then caught fire while the driver was still inside.

Others who were on the scene attempted to pull the driver out, but they were unable to. As the fire grew, there was an explosion from the vehicle, and it was totally consumed by fire.

The driver of the vehicle was still inside and died from the flames.

A passerby who stopped and tried to help remove the driver from the car was injured in the fire and is being treated for those injuries. There is no update on their condition.