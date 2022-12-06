One person died in a crash at 85th North and Hydraulic, north of Wichita, on Dec. 6, 2022. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person died in a crash in Park City Tuesday morning.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at 85th Street North and Hydraulic Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

The report originally said that the victim was trapped in the vehicle and not breathing. First responders rushed to the scene but were not able to save the person.

Another person was injured in the crash.

KSN News has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story as we get more information.

For now, drivers should avoid the area as law enforcement officers investigate the crash.