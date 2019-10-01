One dead in crash on I-135 and K-254

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead following a crash at K-254 and I-135 just north of Wichita.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the one vehicle rollover crash happened just after 5 a.m.

Authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area. Traffic in the area is backed up.

