HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Harvey County dispatch confirms one person is dead after an accident with a semi late Tuesday morning.
The crash happened between Newton and Sedgwick on S. Kansas Road.
The call came around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
KSN has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
LATEST STORIES:
- T.J.’s Forecast: Clouds hang tough for some, showers and storms still possible
- Royals announce Patrick Mahomes as newest member of ownership group
- One dead in crash with semi south of Newton
- 22 Sedgwick County jail inmates test positive for coronavirus
- Two deaths after coronavirus cluster at Wichita assisted living center