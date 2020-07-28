One dead in crash with semi south of Newton

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash south of Newton, July 28, 2020. (KSN photo)

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Harvey County dispatch confirms one person is dead after an accident with a semi late Tuesday morning.

The crash happened between Newton and Sedgwick on S. Kansas Road.

The call came around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

KSN has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

