WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has died in a car crash near the intersection of Main and Dewey St., just off of Kellogg in Wichita Saturday afternoon.

Police and first responders have been on the scene. The crash was reported around 3:00 p.m. Christmas day. KSN has a crew on the scene and details are still coming in.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.