One dead in El Dorado house fire

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — One El Dorado person has died as a result of a house fire on Friday.

According to the El Dorado Police Department, on Jan. 7, El Dorado police officers and the El Dorado Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 300 block of N. Taylor St. in El Dorado.

When first responders arrived, they learned that there was a person in the home. Emergency personnel were able to retrieve the person from the home, and they attempted to administer life-saving measures.

The person died from their injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

