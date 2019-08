VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – One person dies in a fatal collision accident between a vehicle and a semi truck near Valley Center.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed the death of one person involved in an accident that occurred at approximately 1:30 pm at the intersection of west 119th street and 109th street north.

KSN crews are at the scene gathering new information.

Look for the updates here at KSN.com and on KSN 3 at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00.