EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person has died as a result of a house fire in Eureka.

Eureka fire crews responded to a call in the 900 block of N. Oak St. at roughly 3:15 a.m. on Saturday.

A Eureka fire official said when crews arrived they found a structure engulfed in flames. The fire then spread to the south to a second structure. Crews were able to get the fire out.

Details about the victim, including which building that person was in, have not been released. An investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.