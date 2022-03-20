GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has died in a deadly grassfire in Goddard, Kan.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms the death happened on Sunday morning in the 4300 block of S Cedar Lake Rd, near the intersection of S 231 St W and W 39 St S.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

KSN has a crewmember at the scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Kansas State Governor Laura Kelly has issued a verbal declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency Sunday due to the increased fire danger across Kansas. The entire state is in a red flag warning due to the warm temperatures, low humidities and stronger winds that increase the risk of fire danger.

