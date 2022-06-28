WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead following a moped crash in southwest Wichita on Tuesday afternoon.

Sedgwick County Dispatch said the call came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. The crash happened at MacArthur and Hoover Road.

Police say the motorcyclist, a man in his early 40s, collided with a pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

EMS and first responded to the scene. Police are talking with witnesses who saw the crash to find out what led up to the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.