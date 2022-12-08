WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old man is dead following a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV. The crash happened Thursday around 10:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of S. Rock Road.

Lt. Daniel Oliver with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcycle was traveling north, and the SUV was traveling south when the two collided.

“The vehicles collided in the intersection, which resulted in a vehicle fire. Both vehicles were on fire when I arrived, and the fire department arrived,” Oliver said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. His identity hasn’t been released. The woman who was driving the SUV was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

“We are conducting a potential possible impairment investigation on the driver of the SUV at this time. Outside of that, the rest of the investigation remains under investigation, and we don’t have any other specifics,” Oliver said.