Police identify man who died after being hit by a car in north Wichita Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita police said a man is dead after being hit by a car in north Wichita.

It happened in the 5900 block of North Meridian around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police said a 21-year-old man was driving in a Ford Escort north on Meridian.

"He didn't see 42-year-old Jason Murphy walking in the roadway and struck him," said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department. "He was pronounced dead on the scene."

The investigation into the accident is ongoing. However, police said the pedestrian was possibly under the influence.

It is the 19th fatality accident for 2018.



