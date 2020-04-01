One dead in Reno County vehicle fire Friday, investigation on-going

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County deputies responded to a burned vehicle call Friday afternoon in the 10000 block of South Avery Road.

After deputies arrived on the scene, they requested detectives, the county arson investigator, and a death investigator.

Investigators found human remains inside of the burnt vehicle following an apparent crash. Detectives conducted follow up interviews with at least three potential witnesses. The remains were transported to the Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center for an autopsy. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting results from the autopsy and DNA testing to confirm the identity of the driver.

The office said the investigation is still ongoing.

