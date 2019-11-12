Woman killed in north Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman is dead after the vehicle she was in rolled and crashed into a power pole late Monday near 53rd and Meridian in Wichita.

Wichita police say the passenger in the SUV died at the scene. The driver of the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Wichita police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Evergy crews were on the scene to replace the broken pole.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

