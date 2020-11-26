One dead, multiple others injured following crash in Morton County

MORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 14-year-old is dead and three others injured following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Morton County.

According to an accident report, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday on Road 24 and Road J. KHP says three teens inside a GMC Sierra were heading eastbound when the 15-year-old driver failed to stop at a stop sign. That’s when a 22-year-old driving a Ford Mustang crashed into the Sierra at the intersection.

Reports indicate the Sierra overturned before coming to a stop at powerline pole.

Jace W. Schwindt, 14, of Oklahoma, died at the scene. An 18-year-old and the driver were taken to Morton County Hospital with minor injuries, according to KHP.

The 22-year-old driver of the Ford Mustang was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

