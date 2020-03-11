One dead, one critically injured after school bus and motorcyles crash in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A deadly crash between a school bus and two motorcycles near 21st and Amidon shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday resulted in one death and one critical injury.
According to Wichita police, one motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene. His motorcycle allegedly slipped under the school bus. A second male motorcyclist was taken to hospital in serious condition.
WPD said there were four students on the school bus during the crash. They were being checked on at the scene by EMT, but there were no initial reports of any student injuries.
