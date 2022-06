DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead and another is critically injured in a crash that happened in Derby Wednesday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of N Rough Creek Rd & E Patriot Ave.

Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN the crash involved two cars. One of the cars caught fire.

E Patriot Ave is closed east of Woodlawn. The City of Derby is asking people to avoid the area.

KSN has a crew at the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.