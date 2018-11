Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEON, Kan. (KSNW) - One person is dead and another seriously injured in a crash. It happened west of Leon on U.S. Route 400 around 2 p.m. Tuesday. The highway has reopened.

KSN has reached out to the Butler County Sheriff. He said more information will be released once the investigation is complete.