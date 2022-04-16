WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead and another seriously injured after police say the two men had a disagreement early Saturday morning that led to shots being fired.

The Wichita Police Department says around 6 a.m. Saturday morning, officers were sent to the call of a shooting in the 3800 block of E Roseberry St. in south Wichita.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and is expected to recover.

An investigation is still ongoing, but investigators say the two men were involved in a dispute before shots were fired.