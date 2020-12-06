One dead, several others injured following a rollover crash in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said a Hutchinson resident is dead and seven other people injured following a rollover crash Saturday just before midnight.

According to police, the crash happened on 3419 S. Yoder Road around 11:39 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they reported a silver SUV on its top in the pasture. They said everyone involved in the crash are Hutchinson residents. Several of them reported injuries on different parts of their bodies such as their face, hands, shoulders, legs, and head. Two of the passengers were taken to the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center by EMS to be treated for their injuries, one person succumbed to their injuries.

The driver, Viola Rhodes,31, of Hutchinson, is being accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcoholic beverage, aggravated battery; DUI, and involuntary manslaughter.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Reno County EMS, District 8 Fire, and Haven EMS.