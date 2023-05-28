WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say a 19-year-old man from the Sedgwick County/Butler County area stole a truck, ran from police and killed two people Sunday afternoon.

Andover Police Chief Buck Buchanan said they received a call around 2:45 p.m. for the report of a stolen truck from a Dollar General in Andover.

“This lady had given this individual a ride from Towanda and just trying to be a Good Samaritan, gave him a ride. So, she pulls into Dollar General to go do something, I’m not exactly sure at the moment, and this person took advantage of her and stole her truck,” Buchanan said.

Four minutes after the call, an officer noticed the stolen truck at Andover Road and Kellogg.

Buchanan said that is when the officer initiated a traffic stop, and a chase ensued. The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted.

The APD and the KHP terminated the pursuit when they reached Greenwich Road and East 47th Street South.

“63rd Street gets pretty heavy with traffic, so that’s when they decided we’re not, we’re done,” Buchanan said.

The chase lasted seven minutes. The suspect in the stolen vehicle continued south onto Greenwich Road.

“When he got onto 63rd Street South, at that point, he looks like he hit the guard rail. Looks like he lost part of a front tire and continued west toward Derby. As he was preceding towards Derby, he crossed the center line and side-swiped another vehicle and then went head-on with the vehicle that’s currently at the scene,” Buchanan said.

Two people in the car that was hit head-on were pronounced dead at the scene. Buchanan said it was a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman from the area. Their families have been notified.

The driver of the stolen truck received minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the car that was side-swiped was uninjured.

Buchanan says the department has spoken with the Butler County Attorney and the Sedgwick County Attorney. They are deciding what charges will be pending.