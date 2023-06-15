PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has died, and two other people are in serious condition and critical condition after a possible overdose at a Park City hotel overnight.

According to the Park City Police Department (PCPD), they received a call at 12:42 a.m. for the report of three people who may have experienced substance overdoses at a hotel in the 900 block of Connolly Ct.

Upon arrival, officers with the PCPD and Sedgwick County EMS found three people inside a hotel room:

A 43-year-old woman from Park City was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 38-year-old woman from Valley Center was taken in critical condition to a local hospital.

A 32-year-old homeless man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The PCPD says a preliminary investigation indicates that all three people may have experienced substance overdoses.

The exact cause of death for the woman who died will be later determined by the Sedgwick County Coroner’s Office. She has not been identified yet.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.