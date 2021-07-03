One dies in Finney county accident this weekend

Finney County, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Highway patrol says one person died in an accident Friday just before 9:30 a.m. in Finney County.

Officers say 24-year-old Eric Hernandez of Garden City was driving a 2002 Cadillac Escalade south of Big Lowe Road, about 17 miles north of U.S. Highway 50. They say Hernandez lost control.

The report from Highway Patrol says the vehicle rolled, killing Hernandez.

Highway Patrol is still investigating and the report says the victim was not wearing a seatbelt. No one else was hurt.