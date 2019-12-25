One family lights up the community

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – While some don’t hang any lights for Christmas, others take it to the next level, even having their own radio station, but how much work goes into such a production?

Almost every community has at least one person who puts on a show, in order to bring the Christmas spirit, but it isn’t as effortless as it looks.

“Effortless, no,” lighting master Ryan Powers said. “If I really work hard, it will take about four to five days working eight to five, but most of the time, I drag it out a little bit longer because it’s exhausting.”

Powers said from hanging the lights and setting up the times, to getting it all plugged incorrectly, it takes a lot of work.

“I dread doing it every year, but once it’s up, I love it,” he said.

He said the work is worth it because of the joy it brings his wife and kids.

“It’s fun, I like being able to tell, you know, hey have you come by and seen the lights and people are like, what lights, and so it’s fun to give them our address and see people pull up,” said wife Beth.

“It’s fun except sometimes, some nights I see the lights flashing from my window and I’m like seriously lights just turn off I’m trying to sleep,” said son Nick.

“I just like to go into the garage and like listen to the music,” said daughter Zoey.

It’s also a way to give back to the community.

“We enjoy them, and we listen to the music. The music is the best part,” said the Ohl’s family.

LATEST STORIES: