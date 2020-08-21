Wichita woman dead after multiple vehicle crash on I-235 in northwest Wichita

Local
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 24-year-old Wichita woman died in a crash Friday at I-235 and Zoo Blvd.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. and involved a semi, a pickup, and multiple cars.

The highway patrol said Ford Ranger and a Peterbilt semi were traveling in the southbound lanes. The Ranger swerved into the semi’s lane to avoid rear-ending traffic. As a result, the semi sideswiped the Ranger. The semi then hit a guardrail and post and went into northbound traffic. A Hyundai Azera and a Cadillac DTS collided with the semi.

The highway patrol says the driver of the Hyundai, Haley Habiger, was killed in the crash. Two children in that car were transported to the hospital.

The patrol report listed no other injuries to those in the semi, Ranger or Cadillac.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories